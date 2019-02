CTV Calgary Staff





Many Albertans have received unsolicited text messages or phone calls in recent weeks from political parties and special interest groups gauging support ahead of the impending, but yet to be called, provincial election.

Text messages including ‘Do you support Rachel Notley fighting for pipeline jobs?’ or ‘Can the UCP count on your support?’ have become commonplace on the phones of voters.

According to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), there are currently no rules against phoning or texting potential voters as long as the caller is not attempting to make a sale. Attempting to secure a vote is not considered to be a violation of the guidelines.

A list of landline or cellular numbers of voters can be easily secured by organizations through voter lists or public databases.

With files from CTV’s Chris Epp