CALGARY -- Alberta Water Polo (AWPA) has cancelled the remainder of the 14U Girls water polo winter league season, following complaints by some players of being groped during games.

That was revealed in a published report Friday, in which the players, three of whom were reported to be around 13 years old, were advised to 'wear a tighter bathing suit.'

According to the published report, by the CBC's Meghan Grant, the police confirmed they're investigating sexual assault complaints filed by three players and their families against another teenage player.

Friday, on the Alberta Water Polo website, the association issued the following statement: "The AWPA is (in) the process of an active investigation of player complaints it has received in order to uphold the integrity of this process and the privacy rights of the minors involved. AWPA will not provide further comment on the investigatory process except to those parties directly involved.

"The AWPA has been working diligently to find a path to finish out the winter league season, but based on recent events and subsequent concerns about the safety of players, spectators coaches, referees and parents, this is not possible."

The cancellation includes all sanctioned 14U Girls play including all Community League, all Okotoks 14U games (March 8), all 14U Alberta Open games, all 14U Girls Provincial games and the Westerns.

The association added that "out of respect for the privacy of all involved, and due to the ongoing investigation, AWPA is unable to further comment at this time to its members and any media outlets." Emailed requests for comment to the president and director were not responded to by press time.

The statement added that the association "encourage all members to refrain from discussing or commenting on this situation."