Alberta wildlife centre hosting owl birthday party to raise money for new enclosure

The Medicine River Wildlife Centre in central Alberta is using the upcoming birthday of its elderly owl to help raise money for a new addition to the facility.

The centre is in the process of trying to raise $80,000 to complete construction of its new raptor flight compound, which will house several birds of prey.

Facility manager Todd Kelly says the massive structure has a roof up, but now needs walls to divide the area into nine separate spaces.

"It's designed with the biggest section for eagles," said Kelly. "Then there's a section for hawks, a section for owls and everything right down to little saw-whet owls."

Kelly says the new structure is vital because the facility sees more than 2,000 injured animals annually, with a large portion being raptors.

"With birds of prey, the (most common injuries) – especially with owls – are vehicle strikes, barbed wire, electrocution, those are our three big ones," said Kelly. "Owls hunt along the ditches so there are a lot of vehicles strikes, the bigger guys like the eagles, the osprey, we're seeing more electrocution with them."

Kelly says he wants to get the new enclosure finished soon because there are already many birds of prey housed at the centre.

"I've got seven owls, three hawks, eight bald eagles," he said. "Right now, they're in cages that are not big enough for them to get proper flight, so I need to get this finished."

Executive director Carol Kelly, who opened the shelter 39 years ago, says space is tight for the big birds.

"We've been kind of playing musical cages," she said. "We have to hold one inside while we exercise another, and it's not been the best. We've sort of been squeaking by, so we are really eagerly waiting for this new compound."

The new raptor compound under construction at central Alberta's Medicine River Wildlife Centre. To help raise the remaining funds for the raptor enclosure, the wildlife centre is hosting an open house on May 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carol says it's a birthday celebration for their long-time ambassador great horned owl named Otis, who is turning 20 years old.

"I have adults now coming back to say 'You came to my school when I was little, and now I want to bring my kids back to see Otis.' So it's very cool," said Carol.

"Otis has just got the right personality. He seems to like what he's doing, he just opens up when there's a crowd, he talks to the kids, he's just about the perfect guy."

Taking part in the open house are wildlife photographers Keltie and Stan Masters, who will be giving some tips for amateurs, not just about taking pictures, but also how to act around wild animals.

"Just try to minimize your time with them," said Stan. "We really emphasize 'don't post where you photograph wildlife' because it draws too many people and it just creates a not very good situation for wildlife, because they're hunting and eating and feeding families and babies at this time of year."

Keltie says she and her husband have taken a series of photos and put them on apparel to be sold at the wildlife centre. They typically share 10 per cent of profits, but will be increasing their donations from sales for the open house.

"We're going to be donating 50 per cent of all of our sales to the flight raptor compound that they're building right now," said Keltie. "So this is kind of our way of giving back to nature because nature has so much to give to us."

To learn more about the open house you can visit the Medicine River Wildlife Centre's website.