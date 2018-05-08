A video that surfaced on social media earlier this year of a bear eating ice cream at a fast-food restaurant in Innisfail has resulted in charges against a central Alberta zoo.

The video was posted by Discovery Wildlife Park in January and showed a grizzly bear, named Berkley, being hand-fed the frozen treat by the owner of the local Dairy Queen.

Officials with the province launched an investigation into the incident and in a statement that was issued to CTV News in January said that the video was ‘disturbing’ and that action would be taken against the zoo if non-compliance was found.

The wildlife park defended its actions and said that there were no safety issues and that the video was meant to bring attention to wildlife conservation.

Two charges were laid under the province’s Wildlife Act against Discovery Wildlife Park and its owners, Doug Bos and Debbie Rowland, on April 20.

The Justice and Solicitor General says the park allegedly failed to notify the province that it was taking the bear out of the facility, which is a condition of the zoo's permit.

Discovery Wildlife Park issued a statement on its Facebook page on April 22 saying…

"We would like everyone to know the results of the investigation undertaken by Alberta Fish & Wildlife in relation to our taking Berkley the bear through the drive through at DQ.



The conclusion of the investigation has resulted in us being charged under section 12(3) of the Wildlife Act. What we failed to do under this section was to notify Fish & Wildlife ahead of time that we were taking Berkley off-site.



We have been in operation for over 28 years and this is the first time that we have failed to notify Fish & Wildlife before taking an animal off-site. The Alberta Zoo Standards fall under the Wildlife Act and are very strict and regulated. We appreciate that Fish & Wildlife follow these high standards to ensure the best care and well-being of the animals in our care."

The owners said in the post that they would pay the fine and that changes to protocols at the park have already been put in place to ensure the notifications are done in the future.

Alberta Environment and Parks issued a statement on the charges to CTV News on Tuesday saying that it has revised the zoo's permit terms and conditions as follows:

When requesting permission to transport a controlled animal or wildlife, Discovery Wildlife Park shall notify an AEP official of the purpose of the move, the location to which the controlled animal or wildlife is being transported, and the date on which the controlled animal or wildlife will return to the Facility, if applicable.

Discovery Wildlife Park must transport any controlled animal or wildlife in a cage, a crate or a kennel of a size and construction that ensures public safety and the safe and humane treatment of the controlled animal or wildlife being transported. For greater certainty, Discovery Wildlife Park shall not transport any controlled animal or wildlife uncaged or uncrated in a vehicle.

Discovery Wildlife Park shall not put any controlled animal or wildlife on display outside of the Facility without prior permission from an AEP official.

Discovery Wildlife Park shall not allow any member of the public, at any time, to have direct physical contact with a controlled animal or wildlife that belongs to the Order Primate or to any of the following Families: Felidae, Canidae, Ursidae, Procyonidae, and Mustelidae.

Bos and Rowland are scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on May 28.