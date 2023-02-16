Alberta workers value hybrid options, but employers push in-office days, survey says

Alberta employers and employees have taken divergent viewpoints about a return-to-work policy, new survey data suggests.

Cisco Canada, in partnership with Angus Reid, released its second annual Hybrid Work Study on Thursday and found 82 per cent of Alberta workers see "flexibility in work location" a factor that helps them decide whether or not to stay at a job.

That's slightly higher than the national average of 81 per cent recorded in the survey.

However, the same report found 45 per cent of employers in Western Canada – Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan and Manitoba – are planning or have already gone ahead with a requirement for workers to spend a set number of days in the office.

"The results indicate employees' workplace preferences are evolving, and employers are not keeping up," Cisco Canada wrote in a release.

"They'll need to address this gap to create a culture that empowers employees and encourages them to thrive."

The company, which offers technology solutions for organizations to do business on the Internet, says the survey also illustrates the concept of "hybrid work" is no longer considered a 'perk' by employees, but rather an expectation.

"The future of work is hybrid and global. Organizations that prioritize flexibility and choice as core business imperatives will reap the benefits," said Shannon Leininger, Cisco Canada president, in a statement.

"Canada continues to face a tight labour market, and a flexible and inclusive hybrid work model that meets people where they are and where they want to be supports recruitment, talent retention, and overall happiness and wellness."

A flexible work arrangement is also creeping up higher on the priority list of Albertans seeking work, Cisco says. One-quarter of respondents said they considered it as a factor, second only to higher salary (38 per cent).

The rising cost of living is also a concern that is pushing employees to look for other positions that offer hybrid work and 36 per cent of workers say their employer has adopted measures to help them address rising costs.

Cisco says its previous study found workers saved an average $11,100 while working in a hybrid model.

However, career progression is one of the concerns Alberta employee have about remote work policies. Cisco says 43 per cent of workers who choose to be in-person expect more opportunities for engagement in corporate culture and 31 per cent expect better opportunities for growth.

Workers between 18 and 54 years old have higher expectations of hybrid/remote work arrangements and that same demographic is also more willing to move further away from their workplaces, Cisco said.

The survey was conducted by Angus Reid for Cisco Canada. The survey was conducted between Dec. 9 and 15, 2022. There were 1,000 employees and 509 employers surveyed from across Canada.

Full details of the survey can be found online.