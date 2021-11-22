Albertans encouraged to shop early as Christmas tree shortage looms

CALGARY -

A looming shortage of Christmas trees has suppliers advising people to shop early and temper their expectations.

It's a problem years in the making, stemming back to the recession of 2008-2011. It's been exacerbated by current supply chain issues and extreme weather events, and a spike in demand for real trees at Christmas.

"The demand has increased so much over the last five years that we couldn't have forecasted that we were going to grow as an industry so much.," said Shirley Brennan, executive director of the Canadian Christmas Tree Growers Association. "We're asking people that if you typically get that nice eight-foot Fraser Fir, that you might look at different fir trees, or look at different species."

Brennan says Christmas tree farms work on a 10-year cycle, so most trees in the lots in 2021 were planted in 2011. Because of the lag time between planting and harvest, tree famers cannot react quickly to spikes in demand, as have been seen in the past five years.

"It's something that is short term, but it is going to be short term for a couple of years. So, it's not going to be over this year," said Brenna. "We are doing everything we can, we just can't make trees grow fast."

Brennan says the summer heat dome that locked in over British Columbia this summer caused widespread damage to many tree farms, and the current floods, and subsequent supply chain delays, are also hampering efforts to bring trees to market.

"We have tree farms right in that area where the flooding is, and their concern is, how are they going to get our pre-cut trees out. Some of the issue is they've already been cut so they're already on pallets ready to go and they can't get them out. They can't get them out of the water," said Brennan. "The other issue is, how are we going to get them out? Or rather how are we going to get people to our farms in BC in the flooding area. So we certainly are concerned."

Transportation issues, including a shortage of truck drivers, are also hampering delivery of trees from eastern Canada. The compounding supply issues for this year's Christmas tree supply may have many consumers buying trees early. For those people ,Brennan offers this advice on keeping the tree healthy through the Christmas season:

"You don't have to put it up right away. Keep it in a cool damp place, keep it wrapped from the elements. So if you're leaving it outside, just make sure it's wrapped, so that the wind and the sun doesn't dry it out. Then when you bring it in, make a fresh cut and put plenty of water in so that it drinks it in (and) it'll be healthy."

Those who wait too long may end up with a 'Charlie Brown tree' but Brennan says, as that Christmas classic points out, the true meaning of Christmas is not found in the size of the tree.

"A Charlie Brown tree in your eyes, is the perfect Christmas tree in my eyes. So it's always beauty is in the eye of the beholder."