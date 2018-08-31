Fire bans have been called off in many parts of the province and the weather is shaping up to be spectacular for the last long weekend of summer 2018, so people are packing up their vehicles to take in the best that nature has to offer.

Campers who have been set up at sites west of Calgary for the better part of a week already say the conditions have been absolutely perfect, possibly even the best they’ve seen all season long.

It’s been so good that they’ve invited everyone to come out and enjoy it with them.

“My mom and dad are here and we have family and friends just down below. David’s parents are down even further with his brother, so there’s lots of family out here,” said Cathy Murray.

Wildfire smoke and the associated fire bans had been a concern for her, but she says she hasn’t caught a single whiff of any smoke coming from anywhere else but the fire pit at her own site.

“It’s been great for us. We’ve had no issues at all. The sun’s been out, we’ve had a few little rain clouds here and there but you know what, overall, it’s great.”

Carol and Dale Blatz, from Millarville, say they’ve been coming out to camp for several weeks throughout the summer and aren’t really planning to pack their trailer away just yet.

“Hopefully we’ll get out two more times later in September,” Dale says.

Carol says the best times they’ve had have been with their grandchildren.

“Just being out with the grandkids and being out and having a good time. The kids have been out playing horseshoes. We’ve had a good time so far.”

While many have already set up camp, other vacationers are looking to go a bit further afield.

Miles Slobodian, from Edmonton, is heading out to Penticton to watch some sporting events and spend time with his niece. He says that the long weekend is the perfect excuse to take the trailer out and relax.

“I only have three or four times to go and I’m taking advantage of it. Work gets busy this time of year and everything gets busy. I need the break.”

He says he has no concerns about the weather, even in British Columbia where many of the major wildfires have been occurring.

“I thought it would be bad but apparently in Penticton this weekend is going to be 23, 25, so we’re going to enjoy it.”

Alberta RCMP says they will be out in full force on the long weekend to help make sure that everyone has a safe trip to and from their vacation destinations.

Over the Labour Day long weekend last year, they responded to 394 crashes. Four were fatal while 47 of them involved injuries.

Speeding is believed to be a factor in one out of every five crashes last year and one out of three involved impaired driving.

(With files from Kevin Fleming)