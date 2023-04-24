Albertans given a break on youth sport fees with provincial program

The Alberta government has announced details about a partnership with an organization that helps children access sports and recreation.

The Every Kid Can Play program, which is part of Budget 2023, will see $8 million allocated toward KidSport Alberta over the next three years. It's funding that's expected to provide direct financial support to more than 8,500 children and youths.

The grant, which provides up to $350 per child registration, will be allocated to eligible families to help cover program costs and other applicable fees.

"We believe it is important for Albertans, especially kids, to be able to access sports, physically become active and participate in recreational programs," said Alberta's Minister of Culture Jason Luan.

"We want to make sports, physical activity and recreation accessible and affordable."

Luan says the pandemic has done "so much damage" to Alberta children and this program will help them become active once again.

"Not only will it help them physically, but it will help their mental wellness too," he said.

Minister of Children's Services Mickey Amery says the decision to boost its contribution to KidSport came from the results of a review panel that looked at the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Alberta children.

"The panel, which included my colleagues Rebecca Schulz and now Minister Matt Jones, prepared a report with 10 recommendations based on expert advice and lived experience from parents and youth."

Amery says the inflation crisis made it more important for families to have support to help their children become involved in sports.

Last year, the Alberta government supported KidSport Alberta with $1.85 million to help them become after directly after the pandemic, said Kelly Oehlerking, KidSport Alberta's executive director.

"KidSport helped 11,000 kids with that funding," she said. "We are brought to partner with the government on the Every Kid Can Play program to grow upon the work we started last year."

Oehlerking says playing sports helps the physical and mental wellness of children of all ages.

"At KidSport, we believe that every child has the right to play and experience the joys of sports. We know that the costs of registration fees can be a significant barrier for many families and that's why we are grateful for the government's support."

The funding will be available to families starting in June through KidSport Alberta.