

CTV Calgary Staff





If you weren’t among the hundreds of thousands of voters who took advantage of early polling in this spring’s election, it’s your day to head out and cast a ballot to decide the next leader of Alberta.

The polls are now open and many people will be watching a number of tough races once the votes begin to be counted once they close at 8:00 p.m.

Calgary-Buffalo is expected to be one of those tough races on Election Day and the NDP’s candidate Joe Ceci, who served as Finance Minister for the last term, says his team has done the best job they could and it’s now up to Albertans.

“We’re confident with that message that we gave them with Premier Rachel Notley as our leader. One thing that’s really curious is my main opposition person Tom did not have Jason Kenney’s name on any of the pieces of literature that he put out. No Jason Kenney word from Tom so what does that tell you about a candidate and his faith in his own leader?”

Ceci says he and the rest of the NDP’s candidates have been putting Rachel Notley forward whenever they can and people are responding positively.

There was a steady stream of people going in to vote at the Hillhurst United Church in another one of the city's hotly contested ridings, Calgary-Mountain View.

Voters in the riding say there are a number of issues they are keeping in mind when casting their ballot.

"One of the big things I was looking for was funding for student services and student taxation, some of the funding going into science and research as well," said Thomas Lijnse. "There was also a little bit of the human rights aspect; what different parties were doing to address unemployment issues and the GSA issue."

He's also been very aware about how tough a race his riding will be when the votes are counted up.

"I've seen a lot more voter signs here than I have just about anywhere else. Everyone I know who lives in the area seems to be pretty politically active and really wants to get out and vote."

Other people in the riding say they had a really great incumbent in David Swann of the Alberta Liberal Party.

"People in this riding selected [him] regardless of his party and with him not running this round, I think there were more people like us who had to make up our minds and think about who we wanted to support. I really don't have a sense of how our riding might vote this time around," said Liz Hoskin.

Early results on voter turnout has been amazing so far in comparison to the 2015 Election, partly due to the new ‘vote anywhere’ system introduced by the Notley government.

As a result, nearly triple the amount of votes were cast during the week-long advance polling period that wrapped up on Saturday.

Officials say almost 700,000 votes were handed in during the advanced polls and, under Elections Alberta regulations, those boxes must remain sealed until after polls close.

Those votes will be hand counted on election night, but about 223,000 of those ballots were from voters outside their riding, so they will be counted by computers on Wednesday afternoon.

Even without those votes in the tally on election night, experts say it’s still possible to determine a winner.

“There are some where we’re going to be waiting for large votes that aren’t going to be counted on election night, but the reality is that we have analysis tools that help us look at the ridings, look at the results, look at the votes and then project who’s going to form government,” said Anton Koschany, CTV News Election analyst.

If you need to cast your ballot on Tuesday, however, you’ll need to do it in your own riding.

Voting cards have been mailed out with information on where you should vote, but if you don’t have that information, you can go to the Elections Alberta website to find out where to do so.

Non-registered voters, who are Canadian citizens aged 18 or older and a resident of Alberta, will need to provide government-issued photo ID or two pieces of non-photo ID.

Statistics show there are 2.7 million people registered to vote in the province of Alberta.

CTV Calgary will have full election coverage after the polls close at 8:00 p.m. as well as up-to-the-minute results online.

(With files from Mark Villani)