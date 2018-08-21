Weeks of deadly flooding in Southern India have claimed more than 350 lives but the worst may be over.

The water is expected to slowly recede but nearly 800,000 people have been forced from their homes.

Albertans with relatives in the region are mobilizing to raise money for their loved ones.

One of Karan Menon’s friends is in Kerala for a wedding but is now trapped because the airport is under water.

“That is closed for some time now. There are no flights and people who went there for vacation that’s it they couldn’t come back,” says Menon. “It’s very difficult situation some places they still cannot reach, not in a boat, not in a helicopter.”

Menon lives in Cochrane but is president of the Malayee Cultural Association of Calgary and in less than two weeks it was set to host one of its biggest festivities -Onam.

“We sent a message to our colleagues and said because people are suffering back home it is not appropriate for us to be celebrating this kid of celebration at this moment so we should cancel it we should cancel this year so we did,” says Menon

Menon grew up in Kerala and says it’s known for its lush beauty and interconnecting rivers.

“It is sad; how many people, how many kids, animals. What can you do? What we could do is just send money, that’s all we can do,” says Menon

The association has started a GoFundMe page with goal of $20,000.00 so far they’ve raised over $11,000.00.

The money raised will be donated to the Chief Minister Relief Fund in India which is a place where victims can apply for financial assistance.