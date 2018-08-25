CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Albertans recognized for their support of Canadian veterans
Seamus O'Regan, the Minister of Veterans Affairs, handed out 18 commendations to Albertans for their work helping veterans.
Published Saturday, August 25, 2018 3:19PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 25, 2018 3:27PM MDT
A group of hard-working Albertans were recognized on Friday night for their efforts to help the men and women who have served in the Canadian military.
Seamus O'Regan, the Minister for Veterans Affairs, presented commendations to each of the 18 recipients who are being recognized for their work in helping former soldiers whether it be organizing Remembrance Day events, volunteering at the Legion or helping veterans in nursing homes.
The Minister of Veterans Affairs commendation is one of the highest civilian honours that the department offers and it's usually only available to former soldiers, but civilians are awarded it as well.
The following people were given the award in Calgary on Friday night:
- Barry Ashton
- Lorne Baird
- Archie Clark
- Arnold Falls
- David Graham
- James O’Dell
- Donald (Sandy) Owen
- Wally Patterson
- Cedar Rebecca Santanna
- Lealand (Skip) Saunders
- Ralph Schutte
- Earl (Sam) Simpson
- Gabrielle Simpson
- Donald Strachan
- Gordon Uhersky
- Jessie Tylre Williams
- Denis Wright
- Linda Wright
For more information on the Minister of Veterans Affairs commendation and a list of other recipients, visit the official website.