A group of hard-working Albertans were recognized on Friday night for their efforts to help the men and women who have served in the Canadian military.

Seamus O'Regan, the Minister for Veterans Affairs, presented commendations to each of the 18 recipients who are being recognized for their work in helping former soldiers whether it be organizing Remembrance Day events, volunteering at the Legion or helping veterans in nursing homes.

The Minister of Veterans Affairs commendation is one of the highest civilian honours that the department offers and it's usually only available to former soldiers, but civilians are awarded it as well.

The following people were given the award in Calgary on Friday night:

Barry Ashton

Lorne Baird

Archie Clark

Arnold Falls

David Graham

James O’Dell

Donald (Sandy) Owen

Wally Patterson

Cedar Rebecca Santanna

Lealand (Skip) Saunders

Ralph Schutte

Earl (Sam) Simpson

Gabrielle Simpson

Donald Strachan

Gordon Uhersky

Jessie Tylre Williams

Denis Wright

Linda Wright

For more information on the Minister of Veterans Affairs commendation and a list of other recipients, visit the official website.