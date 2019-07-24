It’s mosquito season in Alberta, which means it’s also time to take precautions against contracting West Nile virus.

Alberta Health Services issued the reminder Wednesday, urging Albertans to wear long-sleeves and light colours, along with a hat, and insect repellant, to avoid being bitten.

“With exposure to mosquitoes comes the risk of West Nile virus,” said Dr. Christine Kennedy, medical officer of health for the Calgary Zone, in a release.

“Because some mosquitoes carry West Nile virus, it’s important to avoid being bitten at all.”

Just like wearing sunscreen whenever you’re outside, Albertans should take precaution whenever “engaging in outdoor activities, or even just relaxing outside,” reads the reminder.

Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk.

Consider staying indoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

“These steps can make it harder for mosquitoes to find you. And remember: if mosquitoes can’t find you, they can’t bite you,” said Kennedy.

After being bitten by a mosquito carrying West Nile virus, humans can develop West Nile non-neurological syndrome (formerly known as West Nile fever) or the more serious West Nile neurological syndrome.

Symptoms of non-neurological syndrome can be uncomfortable, including:

Fever

Chills

Nausea

Vomiting

Fatigue

Skin rash

Swollen glands

Headache

For people who develop neurological syndrome, symptoms can be more severe, including:

Tremors

Drowsiness

Confusion

Swallowing problems

High fever

Unconsciousness

Paralysis

Death

From 2003 to 2018, 532 cases of West Nile virus were confirmed in Alberta, many of which were acquired here in the province and not travel-related. Of those, 458 were non-neurological syndrome.

More information on West Nile virus and the precautions necessary to reduce risk are available online or by calling Health Link at 811.