Albertans warned of increased highway traffic once stranded motorists leave B.C.

In this aerial photo, damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, British Columbia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP) In this aerial photo, damage caused by heavy rains and mudslides earlier in the week is pictured along the Coquihalla Highway near Hope, British Columbia, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Top Stories