CALGARY -- Authorities are looking for a tractor-trailer that was involved in a serious crash with a sedan that ended up sending four people to hospital.

Cochrane RCMP were called to the scene, in the eastbound lanes on Highway 1 near Highway 22, at about 9:40 a.m. Friday.

Initial reports indicated a car with four occupants sideswiped a tractor trailer unit while heading towards the city of Calgary. The smaller vehicle then lost control, crashed into the ditch and rolled over.

Two occupants of the vehicle were seriously injured while two others were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene, but police believe they may not have known they were involved in a collision and continued on without stopping.

Cochrane RCMP are asking all drivers in the area around the time of the crash to thoroughly examine their vehicles to see if they have damage consistent with being sideswiped. Any witnesses to the crash are also asked to contact police at 403-851-8000.

The cause of the crash is also under investigation, but police believe alcohol and drug use may have been a factor.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.