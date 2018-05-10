

CTV Calgary Staff





According to Statistics Canada, alcohol sales in Canada were up 2.3 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March 2017 despite the fact sales in Alberta dropped by 3.4 per cent over the previous year.

From April 2016 to March 2017, Canadians spent nearly $22.5 billion on alcohol.

In Alberta, alcohol sales exceeded $2.5 billion as beer sales dropped nearly six per cent compared to the previous year.

The findings come as little surprise to industry insiders given the state of the province’s economy of late.

“In Alberta, we have been faced with a depressed economy now for quite a few years and we’ve seen sales go down especially in the restaurant business,” said Peggy Perry of Willow Park Wine & Spirits. “People are not going out to restaurants as much and it’s really hurting that part of our economy.”

Perry says some alcohol retailers have benefitted from the change of spending habits of Albertans.

“We’re not seeing a downtrend at the retail level at Willow Park Wine and Spirits. I think we’re lucky in that regard because people who aren’t dining out are buying wine and other products to consume at home.”

The drop in beer sales in Alberta could be attributed to a number of factors but Perry suggests consumers have adopted a new approach to alcohol.

“I think we’re seeing, across the country, a decrease in beer consumption. People see that wine is a healthier choice and, in an active lifestyle, people tend to drink more wine than beer.”

“People are drinking less but of higher quality, especially the wine drinker.”

According to Perry, beer sales only account for roughly 10 per cent of Willow Park Wine & Spirits’ sales.