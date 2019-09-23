

CTV News Calgary





A motorcyclist is dead following a Monday evening collision in southeast Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Peigan Trail and 36th Street S.E. at around 9 p.m following reports of a crash. An injured man was located on a patch of grass near a badly damaged motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Witness reports led police to the intersection of Erin Woods Boulevard and Erin Woods Court where a second damaged vehicle was found. The driver of the suspect vehicle was apprehended and remains in police custody. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal hit-and-run.

As of early Tuesday morning, the suspect's identity has not been released as he has not been formally charged.

An EMS spokesperson confirms the deceased is a male in his 50s.