Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries
A federal tax hike of 6.3 per cent on alcohol is set to kick in April 1, impacting breweries that make more than 75,000 hectolitres annually.
One hectolitre is one hundred litres.
Big Rock Brewing in the city’s southeast has operations in Vancouver and Toronto.
It makes two million cans of beer every year, and is charged around $4 million in federal excise tax.
That will go up at the start of next month.
“Beer is not very price elastic, which means we actually can’t charge more and have a hard time charging more, because consumers look at beer as a staple,” said Brad Goddard, director of business development and government relations at Big Rock Brewing.
“We’ve been pushing for a total reimagining of the excise structure. I think the least we were hoping for is that they would pause everything and seriously consider revising excise tax and it hasn’t been touched.”
Goddard adds that the tax increase in the last eight years has gone up, but never really been questioned.
“The bizzare thing about this tax, is it increases without discussion, increases every year like a zombie tax,” he said.
“It’s almost like forgetting to cancel a subscription for Netflix and you just keep getting billed for it and billed for it.”
The federal government says the tax will equate to a little less than one cent per can (355ml) that is made.
“If the large brewers pass along the taxes to the consumer, it would be a penny per can in increased tax,” said Jordan St. John, a beer expert based in Toronto.
St. John says he understand why breweries and Beer Canada are looking to save some money when inflation is high.
“This is just one more in a series of problems that brewers are facing,” he said.
“I think that they feel that possibly the Government of Canada could be a good partner in trying to combat that.”
Last year, the tax went up 2.4 per cent. This year it will be 6.3 per cent and 18 per cent overall since the federal government tied excise tax increase to the inflation rate in 2017.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
'Extreme and unusual': Why did Flair have 4 of its planes seized this weekend?
In a move described by Flair as 'extreme and unusual,' a New York-based hedge fund seized four of the airline's planes over the weekend, resulting in a number of cancelled flights.
Canada chosen for first Volkswagen EV battery plant in North America
Volkswagen is building an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario, the carmaker said Monday, an announcement heralded by the province's economic development minister as an illustration of Canada's rapid reversal of fortunes in the growing sector.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat discovered in hidden lead coffin
The remains of a Roman aristocrat have been unearthed by archaeologists in northern England. The skeleton of the unidentified woman, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, was found in a lead coffin in a hidden cemetery in the city of Leeds last year.
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Jesuits of Canada releases list of 27 members 'credibly' accused of child sex abuse
The Jesuits of Canada have released a list of priests and brothers they say were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors over the past 70 years.
Children infected with Omicron more likely to have repeat ER visits: Canadian study
A new study of more than 1,400 Canadian children who contracted COVID-19 has found that fever and cough were associated more heavily with Omicron and Delta variants, but that serious outcomes like hospitalization and being moved to the intensive care unit remained even across all variants.
Skunks found dead in Vancouver, Richmond test positive for avian flu
Eight skunks that were found dead in Vancouver and Richmond last month have tested positive for the same strain of avian flu that has decimated some B.C. poultry farms over the last year.
Edmonton
-
Red carpet rolls out at Rogers Place for 2023 Juno Awards
The red carpet rolled out and fans and limousines lined the streets in downtown Edmonton for the 2023 Juno Awards.
-
Edmonton mother, daughter show fence they created to stop catalytic converter thefts
Mavis Shaw and her daughter Tamara Dolinsky have come up with an idea that officials believe just might put a stop to people chopping out catalytic converters from under vehicles to sell the emission devices for their precious metal content.
-
Conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence: Edmonton police provide update on Abdullah Shah homicide
It's been one year since the killing of Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez.
Vancouver
-
The bail reform B.C. ministers want to see from the federal government
Provincial ministers fresh from meetings in Ottawa are outlining what bail reform may look like, as random, and repeat violent offenses are up across the country.
-
Workers at B.C. bar attacked after asking underage group to leave, police say
Workers at a New Westminster, B.C., bar were allegedly attacked with bear spray last week after asking a group of minors to leave the premises.
-
Skunks found dead in Vancouver, Richmond test positive for avian flu
Eight skunks that were found dead in Vancouver and Richmond last month have tested positive for the same strain of avian flu that has decimated some B.C. poultry farms over the last year.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia says it will spend $1.6 billion on infrastructure in coming year
Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservative government says it will spend $1.62 billion on its capital plan in the coming year to strengthen health-care infrastructure and respond to the province's population growth.
-
Snowfall warnings issued ahead of midweek nor'easter
A coastal storm strengthening near Cape Cod, Mass., early Tuesday morning will move towards the southwest of Nova Scotia on Wednesday before moving east of the Maritimes Thursday.
-
Patients discouraged as Nova Scotia’s primary care waitlist climbs to 137K
Breaking records can be a good thing but patients aren’t impressed by the record number of people on Nova Scotia’s waitlist for a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island major crimes unit investigating suspicious death in Sooke
The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man died of injuries sustained in a remote area near Sooke.
-
Nanaimo homeless encampment shooting sends man to hospital
One man is in hospital with a gunshot wound after trying to retrieve stolen property from a homeless encampment in downtown Nanaimo.
-
West Shore RCMP facing 'barrage' of youth-related calls for service
The West Shore RCMP say they've had another busy weekend responding to calls involving youth.
Toronto
-
Ontario trucking company under investigation after workers say $115K in wages withheld
A Brampton trucking company is under investigation by the federal government after a group of former long-haul drivers claimed it’s withholding at least $115,000 in unpaid wages from them.
-
Whitby restaurateur facing 7 new charges in sexual assault probe
A 55-year-old Whitby restaurateur is facing an additional seven charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation.
-
Alcohol is about to get more expensive in Canada. These organizations are fighting to stop the hike
Alcohol prices will soon be rising in Canada. The federal government's annual escalator excise tax will go into effect this spring, raising the price of beer, wine, and spirits by just over six per cent.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 9 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region
Two people are dead and nine injured after a vehicle hit several pedestrians in downtown Amqui on Monday in the Lower St. Lawrence region of Quebec.
-
Video shows cars fall into St. Lawrence River during ice racing event near Montreal
A dramatic video posted on social media shows two cars falling through the ice on the St. Lawrence River at a racing event south of Montreal.
-
'He is a hero': CTV Montreal camera operator saves man from house fire
A CTV News Montreal camera operator is being hailed as a hero after he helped a man escape a burning home over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
-
Residents displaced by Overbrook fire yet to find housing
Many residents displaced by a fire in an Overbrook apartment building are still looking for permanent housing three weeks later.
-
Here's how Ottawa families are spending March Break
Many Ottawa families got out and about around the city the first weekday of March Break.
Kitchener
-
10-year-old dies after fire in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation
A 10-year-old girl has died after a fire ripped through a camping trailer in Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, around 20 minutes southeast of Brantford, Ont.
-
Police looking for shooter after 2 homes in 2 southwestern Ont. communities damaged by gunfire
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after homes and vehicles in two small southwestern Ontario communities were damaged by bullets.
-
Tractor-trailer loaded with piglets overturns in Huron County
Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a tractor-trailer loaded with piglets has overturned over near Central Huron.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance teacher makes court appearance on child pornography charges
A dance teacher accused of possessing child pornography was in front of a judge on Monday afternoon at Saskatoon Provincial Court.
-
Sask. town seeks world record for people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes
A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur customs in one place.
-
University of Saskatchewan launches policy aimed at preventing Indigenous identity fraud
The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has launched a new online system to prevent Indigenous identity fraud.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury, Ont., murder suspect denies killing victim, says he fled crime scene in fear and panic
For the first time, Robert Steven Wright has given his version of events of the morning of Jan. 27, 1998, the day Renee Sweeney was stabbed to death.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Residents of Northern Avenue residential building in Sault Ste. Marie sheltering in place
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking residents to avoid the 200-block of Northern Avenue on Monday afternoon while building tenants are sheltering in place.
-
‘Horror and disgust:’ Ottawa Valley woman charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs rescued
An Ottawa Valley woman has been charged with animal cruelty after 38 dogs were found in what the head of a local rescue agency described as 'traumatizing' conditions.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm feeling vindicated': Court of appeal rules in favour of St. Andrews mayor stripped of duties
A Manitoba mayor stripped of key duties by her own council in 2019 says she has been vindicated after the province's highest court ruled the council didn't have the authority to do what it did.
-
'We need to send that strong message': EPC votes down Tartan Towing settlement agreement
Mayor Scott Gillingham and his inner circle don’t want to let a local towing company off the hook.
-
Arson charge laid in fire that burned landmark Manitoba hotel to the ground
A 64-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a landmark hotel in a small Manitoba community went up in flames.
Regina
-
Calls for improved Sask. overdose strategy grows as 103 suspected overdoses reported in 2 months
Criticism mounted in the Saskatchewan Legislature on Monday as suspected overdoses in the province surpassed 100 for 2023.
-
Here are 5 strange insurance fraud schemes attempted in Sask.
From rolling back an odometer 150,000 kilometres to intentionally causing a collision, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is highlighting its top five insurance fraud cases of 2022.
-
Jack-knifed semi closes Highway 32 near Swift Current
A motor vehicle collision involving a jack-knifed semi is closing all lanes on Highway 1 near Highway 32 west of Swift Current.