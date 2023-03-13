Alcohol tax set to kick in, impacting local breweries

Calgary brewers say they want the federal government to hold off on increasing its tax on beer until inflation cools down. Calgary brewers say they want the federal government to hold off on increasing its tax on beer until inflation cools down.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina