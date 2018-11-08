The Owen Hart Foundation confirms the headliner for its ‘An Evening with Alec Baldwin’ will appear as scheduled despite the fact the performer faces an assault charge in his native New York.

Questions were raised regarding the 60-year-old actor’s role in the November 30 fundraising gala at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium after Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment in connection with his alleged actions during a parking spot dispute in New York City. The star of 30 Rock and Glengarry Glen Ross is accused of punching a 49-year-old man during an argument over the holding of a parking spot on November 2.

“We were in discussions with Alec Baldwin’s agent when I decided that I was going to write to Alec directly and let him know that we were not going to cut-and-run that we were going to stick with him,” Dr. Martha Hart, founder of The Owen Hart Foundation, said in an interview with CTV Calgary. “I let him know that our foundation, we’re in the business of giving people second chances and we know people aren’t perfect and we don’t expect them to be. But, at the same time, I just explained to him how much we were struggling because of this recent incident in New York.”

“Being the gracious person that he is, he said that he was going to donate his fee back to The Owen Hart Foundation.”

Hart has high expectations for the event as she considers Baldwin to be one of the most relevant and formidable entertainers in show business. “I think it’s going to be an amazing night and a once in a lifetime experience.”

Tickets for the event are available at The Owen Hart Foundation.