CALGARY -- Following a four-month investigation, officers with the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) in Medicine Hat made what is believed to be the largest-ever methamphetamine bust in that city.

The investigation was started in January thanks to a tip from the public that someone in Calgary was supplying large amounts of meth and cocaine to the southern Alberta city. It wrapped up April 28 with the seizure of 1.7 kilograms of meth and 20 grams of cocaine, as well as the arrest of two people.

Calgary police and RCMP also assisted in the investigation.

"We know this region has been impacted by meth and its associated crimes such as thefts, break-ins, and violence-related occurrences. Police agencies are working together to disrupt these large drug trafficking networks and keep the community safe," said Supt. Dwayne Lakusta, head of ALERT, in a statement.

The estimated street value of the drugs is $127,000.

The previous largest meth bust in Medicine Hat came in July 2019 when 1.13 kilograms were seized.

Amanda Montgomery, 48, and Keith McVittie, 50, both from Calgary, are now facing multiple drug-related offences.

Anyone who suspects drug dealing in their neighbourhood is encouraged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.