Police have seized more than $700,000 worth of drugs and cash after executing search warrants on two properties in the city at the end of July and two men are now facing a slew of charges.

On July 26, ALERT’s Calgary organized crime and gang team searched two homes, one in Copperfield and one in Douglasdale, that are believed to have been used to process cocaine for sale on the street.

Two vehicles were also searched and a number of items were seized by police including;

4.5 kilograms of cocaine

549 grams of heroin

360 grams of cannabis

A 2013 BMW sedan

$30,085 cash proceeds of crime

A Glock handgun

Various rounds of ammunition

Two prohibited magazines

Body armour

Police say that most of the cocaine was found in the Copperfield home and the handgun was likely smuggled in from the United States.

“A seizure of this magnitude will have an immediate impact. The relationship between the drugs and the handgun is also of concern to us. We are pleased to get a potentially dangerous weapon out of the hands of people involved in the drug trade. The handgun seized was not lawfully possessed and did not originate in Canada,” said Staff Sgt Doug Crippen. “It was equipped with over-capacity magazines and a body armour vest was also seized.”

Two men were arrested and investigators allege the pair was involved in drug trafficking in Calgary and the surrounding areas.

Colton Darby, 21, is charged with:

Two counts of production of a controlled substance

Three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Two counts of possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a weapon contrary to order

Breach of probation

Ricardo Martinez, 21, is charged with:

Production of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime

Two counts of possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of body armour

“We truly believe that any time drugs are being distributed through our community, it has an organized crime component to it,” said Crippen. “Having body armour with a gun with ammunition for several different firearms, that would be a strong indication that these particular individuals operating in this organized crime group believe that they themselves were targeted. That violence was going to come to them, that’s why they’re having a piece of body armour, that’s why they’re weaponizing their organization.”

Police say the value of the confiscated drugs and cash exceeds $700,000 and that there could be additional arrests in the case.