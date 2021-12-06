Alice Cooper to perform in Calgary in April with Buckcherry

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Alice Cooper is coming to Calgary in April for a performance at the WinSport Arena.

The concert on April 14 includes special guest Buckcherry and follows an April 12 show at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton.

"Known as the architect of shock rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie," said Invictus Entertainment Group in a Monday news release.

"Alice Cooper concerts remain a not-to-be-missed attraction!"

The Calgary concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $59.99 (plus taxes and fees) and go on sale to the public on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.ca.