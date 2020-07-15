CALGARY -- The number of fatal motorcycle collisions is increasing this year in and around Calgary.

After another was reported Saturday, the city has had five crashes involving a death in 2020.

Outside of the city, southern Alberta RCMP have responded to at least four more and three of those involved a Calgary driver.

The numbers from Calgary police mark a sharp increase. The last three calendar years have seen only two fatal motorcycle collisions each.

With only six and a half months into 2020 — and two months into the typical "riding season" — this year has as many as the last two years combined

Two serious motorcycle happened last week, one on 17th Avenue and Sarcee Trail S.W. and the other on Highway 546 in Foothills County.

"You can never really say it’s one thing," Trinity Chehade said. "This season unfortunately has had a lot of fallen riders and we have found it has been an array of different reasons."

Chehade is a co-founder of Riders YYC, an organization of motorcyclists that drive together and share operating tips and tricks. The group also hosts memorial rides, which honour fallen riders.

"Every family has come back to us and told us how it’s helped them get through each individual’s emotion and grieving process," Chehade said.

In 2020, there has been reason for more of those rides.

The cause of each crash differs, but Chehade believes they all come back to one skill every vehicle operator should have.

"I feel like defensive driving isn’t taken seriously," she told CTV News. "No matter what you’re driving, we all need to watch out for each other. This is a very busy city."

Riders YYC is looking for any family members or friends of those who were recently involved in a fatal collision. The group is aiming to host memorial rides for anyone who has lost their life.