Home
Follow on
Coronavirus in Canada
Total cases: 114,994 | Active: 5,948 | Recovered: 100,134 | Deceased: 8,912
Advertisement
CALGARY
All stars
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:40PM MDT
SHARE
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
Hockey returns in rivalry renewal
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
Calgary council finalizes mandatory mask bylaw
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
Summer school student tests positive
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
Thieves hit paydirt in hiking parking lots
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
Okotoks teen gets water ride of her life
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
Web weather watch: Hot week ahead
Air Date: July 28, 2020
Calgary Top Stories
Calgary car buyer shocked after buying stolen truck from dealership
Calgary council lowers fine for breaking mask bylaw, mayor to write letter urging mask policy in schools
Alberta adds 80 COVID-19 cases, continuing care home reports 3 new deaths
Outdoor users warned of increased break-ins at popular Alberta trailheads
Restaurants ready to welcome back hockey fans
Empty Calgary hotels become sets for TV and film industry
More From CTV News Calgary
'It's spectacular': Rare white raven spotted on Vancouver Island
RCMP goes on 90-minute chase to catch… a cow
Village Brewery closes until Aug. 4 after staff test positive for COVID-19
Calgary will have more days at or above 25C in the next week than we’ve had for all of 2020
Council to vote on controversial height of Inglewood development
false
Blue Jays CEO on why a baseball 'bubble' wasn't possible
DON'T MISS
false
Hockey fans ready for return of NHL after months-long pause
false
Good Samaritans pull out unconscious driver from burning car
false
Air travel expected to not recover from COVID-19 before 2024
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal ties not the reason for WE deal: co-founders
UPDATED
UPDATED
Government now launching full public inquiry into N.S. mass shooting
Bank of Canada faces shortage of $50 bills due to pandemic hoarding
'He'll be my reason to retire:' Coroner holding out hope to solve Regina John Doe case 25 years later
This is how the U.S. could 'virtually eliminate' coronavirus in weeks: Ex-Obama health chief
CFIA says don't plant 'unsolicited packages of seeds' received in mail
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
Okotoks teen gets water ride of her life
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
Thieves hit paydirt in hiking parking lots
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
Canada Day party triggered an outbreak
Air Date: July 24, 2020
false
Dealership sells customer stolen vehicle
Air Date: July 28, 2020
false
CTV News Calgary at Six for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Air Date: July 28, 2020
Most-Read
Calgary Catholic School District student tests positive for COVID-19, classmates asked to quarantine
NEW
NEW
Dangerous stunt horrifies onlookers at Bow Falls, video posted to social media
'This is no joke': Calgary single mom warns others after getting scammed twice
Calgary car buyer shocked after buying stolen truck from dealership
'Spread like wildfire': Calgarian infected with COVID-19 at Canada Day barbecue speaks out