CALGARY -- A former Lethbridge Hurricanes head coach is amongst those facing allegations in a class-action lawsuit against the Canadian Hockey League.

Former CHL players Daniel Carcillo and Garret Taylor filed the lawsuit Thursday in Ontario Superior Court alleging decades of abuse, rampant hazing and bullying of underage players at the Canadian junior hockey level.

The CHL’s three member organizations — the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) — are listed as defendants, as are all 60 CHL teams.

The lawsuit seeks damages for negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, and a declaration that the teams and leagues are vicariously liable for abuse perpetrated by their employees and players.

"The abuse is often racist, sexist, homophobic, and highly sexualized," the lawsuit stated. "The perpetrators of the abuse were and are senior players on the teams, as well as adult coaches, staff, administrators and employees, servants and agents of the teams and the leagues."

A statement from Koskie Minsky LLP, the law firm representing Carcillo and Taylor, said the action is "is on behalf of children aged 15-17 who were sexually and physically assaulted, hazed and otherwise abused while away from home and playing for CHL teams."

CHL president Dan MacKenzie did not respond to an email request for comment. The allegations against the CHL have not been proven and the league has not filed its defence to the claims.

The CHL recently agreed to a $30-million settlement in a minimum-wage class-action lawsuit. The league also faces another proposed class-action case related to concussions.

"This took place numerous times"

Garret Taylor has claimed he suffered abuse while playing for the Lethbridge Hurricanes as a 17-year-old rookie in the 2008-2009 WHL season under head coach Michael Dyck.

Dyck is now the current head coach of the Vancouver Giants. The lawsuit does not name Dyck as a defendant but details allegations made against him.

Taylor says Hurricanes coaches and officials were well aware of alleged abuse endured by players on and off the ice. The document notes that coaching staff took Taylor aside and demanded he fight younger players on the team.

"This took place numerous times. Taylor was seriously concussed during one fight in practice and he and other team members suffered other injuries during such fights," the claim said.

The statement of claim alleges the head coach provided the team credit card to older players so that they could purchase alcohol for the team rookie party where "the 16 and 17-year-old rookies were required to dress up in women’s clothing and were forced to consume large amounts of alcohol, to the point of blacking out and vomiting."

Dyck coached the Hurricanes for four seasons from 2006-2009. He also coached in the Lethbridge Minor Hockey Association, most recently with the Lethbridge Hurricanes Midget AAA program.

Taylor’s family came forward in 2018 with claims that he was abused as a WHL player.

At the time, the WHL said it would hire a former RCMP official to investigate. The league refused to publish the results of that investigation.

Disturbing Allegations

Carcillo, who played for the OHL's Sarnia Sting from 2002-2005, has also claimed to have been abused.

In the lawsuit, he alleges that himself and 12 other Sting rookies suffered "almost constant abuse for the entire 2002-03 season."

"During showers, rookies were required to sit in the middle of the shower room naked while the older players urinated, spat saliva and tobacco chew on them," the 46-page statement of claim says. "At least once, the head coach walked into the shower room while this was occurring, laughed and walked out."

"Rookies were repetitively hit on their bare buttocks with a sawed-off goalie stick, developing large welts and open sores," according to the statement of claim. "The injuries were so bad that they couldn’t sit down, even while attending local high school classes. They advised team staff of this abuse, which did not stop."

The lawsuit goes on to say that rookies were stripped naked on road trips and sent into the bus bathroom, eight at a time while the older players would tape the boys’ clothes up in a ball.

Carcillo notes that some rookies were also forced to Bob for apples in a cooler filled with the older players’ urine, saliva and other bodily fluids.

After Carcillo and another player from the Sting reported the alleged abuse while playing for Canada's national team at the 2003 IIHF U18 World Championship, the OHL conducted an informal investigation into the claims. The lawsuit alleges the investigation's findings were not released, the abusers were not punished, and no steps were taken to address the abuse.

Carcillo, who went on to become a member of two Stanley Cup-winning Chicago Blackhawks teams in the NHL, has admitted to his role in bullying younger players during his time in the OHL.

"I was a bad person and a bad teammate," Carcillo told USA Today in 2019. "But I also know I wasn’t born that way. I take ownership of my actions, but the league wanted a certain kind of player. They wanted me to play a certain kind of way, so that’s what I turned myself into, for the sport."

With files from TSN’s Rick Westhead and The Canadian Press