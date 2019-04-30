A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly trying to grab a baby from its mother’s arms while at a park in Kelowna, B.C.

The bizarre incident unfolded about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in Kerry Park, a popular spot on Okanagan Lake.

Video posted to social media shows the aftermath of the incident, where a man strips naked and jumps into the water before swimming away. He was eventually arrested by RCMP.

Harold Giffen Nyren, 30, of Calgary is charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Nyren was scheduled to appear in a Kelowna courtroom on Tuesday.

A former player in the Western Hockey League, Nyren spent two seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors starting in 2006, followed by two seasons with the Kamloops Blazers and one season with the Calgary Hitmen.

He also played one season with the Abbotsford Heat in the American Hockey League, and spent two years with the University of Calgary Dinos.

Nyren played last season in France followed by a stop with the Lacombe Generals in the Chinook Hockey League, according to an online hockey database.