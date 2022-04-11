Alleged indecent act in front of child leads to charges against Calgary man

A Calgary man is facing charges after allegedly committing an indecent act in front of a child.

A woman and her 10-year-old daughter were walking to a school in the 200 block of 33rd Avenue N.E. about 3:30 p.m. on March 3 when they allegedly saw a man standing naked at the front window of a home, committing an indecent act "while staring at the woman’s daughter," police said in a release.

"The woman reported the incident to police as there had allegedly been another occasion earlier in the week as well," it read.

An investigation was launched and a man was arrested in the northwest community of Hamptons on Sunday.

David Louis Mayhew, 66, is charged with one count of exposure to a minor and one count of exposure in public view.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

"Indecent acts deeply affect victims, and young children should never be exposed to such activity. These are criminal acts that are thoroughly investigated, and we will lay charges whenever possible to ensure people know this type of behaviour is highly inappropriate and in fact criminal in nature," said acting Staff Sgt. Amy Kennedy.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.