Alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi to show corruption failed, alleged 'fixer' says
An alleged scheme by local business leaders to entrap former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi into accepting investment from the Russian Federation didn't work, says the "political fixer" at the centre of the alleged plot.
Canadaland first reported that the so-called “Operation Peacock” took place in the fall of 2019.
David Wallace tells CTV News he was hired by a group of local business leaders to create a compromising scenario involving Nenshi.
The alleged plan involved setting up a meeting between Nenshi's inner circle and representatives of the Russian federation and a few oligarchs, but the meeting never happened and Nenshi did not accept funds.
“I was hired to expose this supposed corruption. When I found there was no corruption, I can't proceed,” said Wallace to CTV News from Ottawa.
Wallace said Nenshi “wouldn't take the bait.”
Wallace claims the group that hired him involved developers who paid just over $100,000 to “dangle” an investment opportunity of $40 billion in funds from Russian players.
The Canadaland report named Cal Wenzel, founder of Shane Homes, a Calgary home development company, as one of those developers allegedly involved in the scheme.
The Wenzel Family provided a statement to CTV News, which reads in full:
“The accusations made about our family in the CANADALAND article are wildly inaccurate, and on the advice of our legal team we plan to immediately commence legal action to clear our name. At no time were we involved in the alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi. We join the former mayor in his call for a police investigation.”
Nenshi also posted a statement, which reads in part:
“How disappointing to read about this alleged plot against me. It appears that there are people that seem to think that their money and their connections make them more important or powerful than everyday citizens. And yet again, citizens have proven them wrong.”
It continued, “As a community, we should never stand for the kind of assault on our democracy and on our society that is alleged in this article.”
Current Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek responded to questions about the alleged scheme to reporters at council chambers on Tuesday afternoon.
“The situation with ‘Operation Peacock’ is yet another demonstration of ridiculous behaviour. We need to let elected officials do their job and once they're elected, they have a responsibility to do good work,” said Gondek.
Ward 9 Councillor Gian-Carlo Carra was also reportedly approached by the same actors in the alleged plot, and he also did not comply with the scheme.
He says government institutions deserve respect.
“I think it’s very important that we elect ethical people who support those institutions and are committed to a common good,” said Carra.
Nenshi is also calling for either the Calgary police and/or the RCMP to investigate if any laws were broken in the alleged plot.
Neither law enforcement agency could confirm if there were any active investigations into this alleged operation against the former mayor, when CTV News asked for comment on Tuesday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in Canada
Russia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Canadian in custody after allegedly killing Mexican cop
A Canadian man was in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a police officer responding to a call in the Mexican resort town of Tulum, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Julie Powell, food writer behind 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49
Julie Powell, a bestselling author who chronicled her efforts to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which later inspired the movie "Julie & Julia," died Oct. 26 at her home in New York. She was 49.
Emergencies Act inquiry hears from 'Freedom Convoy' organizers about power struggles, protest origins
The national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers on Tuesday. From descriptions of a 'power struggle' between various factions, to the role TikTok played in sparking the cross-Canada convoys, here's some key moments from Tuesday's testimony.
Deadly crowd crushes can be prevented. Here's why the tragedy in Itaewon happened and what needs to be done differently
After 150 people were killed in a tragic crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend, CTVNews.ca spoke to several academics whose research focuses on crowd crushes and surges about what went wrong, how crowds can be managed safely and how to protect yourself.
After Elon Musk's antics on Twitter, advertisers may think twice for now
Hours before news broke on Thursday that he had completed his US$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk wrote an open letter to advertisers stressing that he doesn't want the platform to become a "free-for-all hellscape."
Addressing supply issues not substitute for rate hikes, says Bank of Canada official
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says addressing supply problems could help ease inflationary pressures but such policies wouldn't substitute the need for higher interest rates.
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
Edmonton
-
Days after being released from jail, violent offender rearrested
A violent sexual offender who was the subject of a warning from Edmonton police last week has been arrested. On Oct. 24, police issued a warning that Alexandre Passechnikov, 37, was living in Edmonton after being released from jail. On Tuesday, police announced that he was arrested on Oct. 27.
-
This 100-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store
Police are on the lookout for a pair of robbers after a hundred-pound amethyst was stolen from an Edmonton jewelry store.
-
Alberta NDP says B.C. doctor deal a wake-up call to Smith to knock off pseudo-science
Alberta's Opposition NDP leader says a proposed pay deal for B.C. doctors is a wake-up call to Premier Danielle Smith to knock off the pseudo-science and put down the wrecking ball aimed at the province's health system.
Vancouver
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocate
A month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
Police from across the Canada, parts of U.S. expected at slain B.C. Mountie's regimental funeral
Law enforcement officers from agencies across British Columbia, Canada and parts of the United States are expected to be in attendance Wednesday to pay their respects to murdered Burnaby RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.
-
Lack of specialist teachers leading to 'violent episodes' in Surrey classrooms, union says
Pulling specialist teachers away from the vulnerable students who need their assistance has led to an increase in violent outbursts in Surrey classrooms, according to the local teachers' union.
Atlantic
-
'They won't tell you anything': Violent alleged school assault sparks parent's push for transparency from school system
The mother of a 15-year-old student who was the victim of an alleged assault in a hallway at Dartmouth High in Dartmouth, N.S., is calling for transparency on violent incidents inside schools.
-
Five arrested after biggest fentanyl bust in New Brunswick's history: RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested five people and seized “significant quantities” of weapons and drugs in what it says may be the largest fentanyl seizure in the province's history.
-
Man, 7-year-old boy taken to hospital after stairway collapse in New Glasgow
A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital in serious condition after a stairway collapsed at an apartment building in New Glasgow, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
'It was crazy': UVic Halloween party videos show hundreds of partygoers, property damage
Hundreds of people descended on the University of Victoria campus for a massive Halloween party that resulted in one arrest and two hospitalizations.
-
2 teens arrested for assault and stabbing in Langford, more suspects sought
West Shore RCMP say two teenage boys have been arrested following a brawl and stabbing in Langford, B.C. last week. Mounties say the assaults took place around 9:50 p.m. Friday on the Galloping Goose Trail near the 3000-block of Jacklin Road.
-
'Overjoyed': Missing Victoria cat found months later in Nanaimo, B.C.
Staff at the BC SPCA branch in Nanaimo are calling the discovery of a missing cat from Victoria in the Harbour City a "miracle."
Toronto
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Ontario man gets $4,700 water bill after not getting one for 6 months
A Vaughan, Ont. man said he didn't get a water bill for six months, and when he did it was for $4,700.
-
Blue Jays first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award.
Montreal
-
Quebec to open two nurse-run clinics in Montreal to ease emergency room crisis
Quebec's health minister on Tuesday promised that his new three-point plan to ease emergency room overcrowding will show results in a few weeks, as ER doctors warned that the network has reached a 'breaking point.'
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER a 'time bomb' due to critical staff shortage, chronic overcrowding: report
The conclusions of a 317-page report released in October on the Lakeshore General Hospital's emergency room are unequivocal: current staff shortages are 'extremely worrying,' both for the health-care professionals and the patients.
-
PQ, QS members must swear oath to King to sit in national assembly: Speaker
Refusing to swear an oath to the King is going to cost some Quebec MNAs their seat in the national assembly, according to a ruling from the Speaker of the legislature.
Ottawa
-
Power struggles made it hard to manage 'Freedom Convoy,' inquiry hears
The 'Freedom Convoy' protest that gridlocked downtown Ottawa for weeks last winter started with two truck drivers on TikTok and quickly evolved into something no one organizer could control, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa Senators 'officially for sale:' report
The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale of the team, sports business publication Sportico is reporting.
-
Ottawa’s LRT west extension delayed until late 2026
The western extension of Ottawa’s LRT system is delayed by 17 months and won’t be finished until late 2026, officials said Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
'It has saved lives': Checking in with Kitchener's A Better Tent City one year after move
It’s been just over a year since A Better Tent City moved in beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue in Kitchener, and in that time, residents and staff say the tiny home community has flourished.
-
Chinese international students on reading week trip killed in crash near Kitchener, Ont.
The two people who died in hospital after a crash on Highway 401 Monday were Chinese international students at King’s University College in London, Ont., the school says.
-
96 per cent of Waterloo Child-Care centres opt-in for $10-a-day child-care
Ninety-six per cent of Waterloo region child-care providers have opted-in to $10-a-day child-care but Nov. 1 is the deadline.
Saskatoon
-
'He said he wanted to kill himself': Inquest hears inmate's history of self-harm
The second day of the inquest into the death of Curtis McKenzie brought several witnesses to testify, including a corrections officer, physician at the penitentiary, and a physician at Victoria Hospital.
-
More snow is on its way for central and north Sask.
Snow is on its way back to Saskatchewan this week, with as much as 30 cm falling in spots between Southern Alberta and Northern Manitoba.
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. OPP officer charged with breach of trust, soliciting sexual services
A 50-year-old constable with the Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora has been charged following a complaint about inappropriate behaviour while off duty last year.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jersey
The Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.
-
Fire on historic train in North Bay ‘suspicious,’ police say
Members of the North Bay Fire Department responded to a fire on a historic train late Saturday evening on Oak Street.
Winnipeg
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
Parents are being urged to check their kid’s Halloween treats after Winnipeg police received at least half a dozen reports of children getting cannabis edibles in their candy bags.
-
'A night of new beginnings': Scott Gillingham sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor
Scott Gillingham has officially been sworn in as Winnipeg's new mayor.
-
Front-end loader intentionally crashed into Winnipeg convenience store: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is alleging that a front-end loader intentionally crashed into a convenience store on Main Street on Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
'Saskatchewan First Act' aims to assert constitutional jurisdiction: province
The Saskatchewan First Act, a bill asserting provincial jurisdiction over natural resources in the province, was introduced into the legislative assembly on Tuesday.
-
'Shelves are literally empty': Sask. parents fed up with ongoing baby formula shortage
Some parents in Saskatchewan are eager for a baby formula shortage, which has been going on for months, to come to an end.
-
'Wasn’t the appropriate response': Christine Tell acknowledges Colin Thatcher comments
Christine Tell, the minister of corrections and policing, acknowledged Premier Scott Moe’s apology after she came under fire for her comments regarding Colin Thatcher’s invitation to the throne speech.