Two men are facing 71 charges each in connection to a string of Calgary parking lot purse snatchings.

The alleged offences occurred between Feb. 3 and March 8, in grocery store parking lots across the city.

Police say the men would approach a shopper unloading bags into their vehicle and steal the victim’s purse from their shopping cart or front seat.

Steven Craig Gillis, 38, and Scott Robert Page, 29, are both facing 71 charges, including robbery, theft, possession of stolen property and use of a stolen credit card.

Police say in all nine cases, Gillis and Page were seen on CCTV video making purchases at businesses with victims’ stolen credit cards shortly after each incident.

Below are the dates and locations of the purse thefts:

Sunday, Feb. 3, at Superstore, 5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W.

Sunday, Feb. 10, at Superstore, 5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W.

Monday, Feb. 11, at Superstore, 5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W.

Sunday, Feb. 24, at Superstore, 20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E.

Sunday, Feb. 24, at Costco, 75 East Hills Blvd. S.E.

Sunday, March 3, at Costco, 99 Heritage Gate S.E.

Tuesday, March 5, at Superstore, 5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W.

Thursday, March 7, at Superstore, 5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W.

Friday, March 8 , at Costco, 75 East Hills Blvd. S.E.

If you witness a crime or are the victim of a crime, please report the incident to the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods.

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org