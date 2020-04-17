OLDS, ALTA. -- Calgary police have arrested a man wanted by RCMP in connection with a shooting in Olds, Alta.

Investigators say Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, was arrested by the CPS on April 13.

He is charged with:

Unlawfully wounding, maiming, disfiguring or endangering a life

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent

Prohibited possession of a firearm

Unlawful possession of a handgun

Possession of a restricted and loaded firearm

Two counts of breach of probation

Vance was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Didsbury provincial court on April 20.

He is the second person charged in connection with the incident that occurred near Township Road 320 in Mountain View County on March 20.

Police were called to the area at about 2 p.m. for reports a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious, but stable condition.

Jessica Nicole McClintlock, 33, was arrested north of Trochu, Alta. on March 23 and a gold-coloured Infiniti SUV, connected to the incident, was later located and seized from a nearby area.

Olds RCMP say they are still looking for a third suspect, a male, in connection with the incident they say was a dispute over money and property.

Investigators say the victim was shot by a handgun at the culmination of the argument.

Anyone with information about the incident or the third suspect is asked to contact Olds RCMP at 403-556-3323.