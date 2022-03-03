Alleged shooter in road rage incident arrested by Calgary police

Anthony Gregory Favell, 22, was arrested by police in connection with a road rage incident that could have turned deadly for a Calgary driver. (Supplied) Anthony Gregory Favell, 22, was arrested by police in connection with a road rage incident that could have turned deadly for a Calgary driver. (Supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina