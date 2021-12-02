Alleged thieves arrested after jewelry swiped from Calgary, Airdrie and Red Deer stores

Two Calgary men face numerous charges after the suspect vehicle in a theft from a Red Deer jewelry store was tracked along the QEII Highway to a home in northwest Calgary.

RCMP officials say the two men allegedly stole items in 'grab and go' thefts at two stores in Calgary, two in Red Deer and a store in Airdrie between Oct. 4 and Nov. 24.

On the afternoon of Nov. 24, members of the RCMP's southern Alberta crime reduction unit spotted a silver/grey sedan travelling southbound on the highway that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the theft of merchandise from a Red Deer store.

RCMP members, with aerial support from the Calgary Police Service's HAWCS unit, followed the vehicle to a community in northwest Calgary.

Two men — 53 year-old Michael McKie and 49-year-old Carl Quesnell — were arrested at the home and a search warrant resulted in the seizure of a ring worth $2,500 that had been stolen from the Red Deer store.

The search also resulted in the seizure of:

A Nissan Maxima;

Several pieces of identification since determined to have been stolen;

Several drills including a Hilti drill with the name 'Brett' on it;

A battery booster pack with the phrase 'Wool #112' on it;

A peace officer's uniform; and,

Small quantities of cocaine and meth.

McKie, who was wanted on three outstanding warrants out of Calgary, faces new charges including:

Five counts of theft over $5,000;

Possession of stolen property over $5,000;

Two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000; and,

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Quesnell has been charged with theft over $5,000 and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Both suspects remain in custody ahead of their scheduled Dec. 14 appearance in Red Deer provincial court.

The rightful owner of the drills and battery booster pack is asked to contact Const. Kim or Sgt. Maclaren at 403-420-4883.