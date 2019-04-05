The Calgary Police Service confirms two people have been charged in connection with a late March incident involving weapons at a home in a northwest neighbourhood.

In the early morning hours of Friday, March 29, police were called to the 7-Eleven in the 2900 block of Centre Street North after a woman suffering from a gash to her forehead had been located.

Officers determined the woman had been at a friend’s home in the 3300 block of 1 Street NW, in the community of Highland Park, when a fight broke out involving her, a male resident of the home and another woman. During the altercation, a firearm was discharged.

Police arrested the man and a woman a short time later while the pair were exiting a stolen vehicle. A search of the Highland Park home resulted in the seizure of a sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic weapon.

The suspects, 39-year-old Jeremy Neault and 23-year-old Jessica Kelly, face a number of charges as a result of the investigation.

Neault’s charges include:

Possession of a weapon contrary to an order (four counts)

Unsafe storage (two counts)

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Kelly has been charged with: