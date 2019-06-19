A 36-year-old Calgary man has been charged in connection with a stolen truck investigation as RCMP continue to search for his suspected accomplice.

In the morning hours of Tuesday, June 18, members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment were notified by Calgary police of a suspected stolen truck entering their jurisdiction.

A Calgary Police Service truck was rammed by the suspect vehicle during the pursuit before the suspect vehicle was stopped off-road in an area near Springbank.

The two occupants of the stolen truck attempted to continue their getaway on foot. The driver was apprehended by a police service dog and suffered injuries during his arrest. The passenger evaded capture and, as of Wednesday afternoon, has not been located.

RCMP have identified the alleged driver of the stolen truck as 36-year-old Marcel Allan Saulnier. The Calgarian of no-fixed-address, who previously resided in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, faces 11 charges including:

Assault on a peace officer with a weapon

Assault on a peace officer

Resist arrest

Dangerous driving

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Failure to comply with a release condition (four counts)

The RCMP investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the passenger in the stolen truck is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.