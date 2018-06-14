**Correction: The original version of this story indicated the officers had been attacked with a pool cue. While there were pool cues in the residence, the officers' injuries were the result of attacks with an RCMP-issued baton**

A 34-year-old man from Banff faces six charges in connection with a Friday afternoon incident that left three Mounties injured.

In the late afternoon hours of June 8, 2018, three officers were dispatched to an apartment in 100 block of Beaver Street in the Banff townsite following reports an impaired man in the building had become combative. RCMP were informed the suspect had access to pool cues within the residence.

During the investigation, the suspect allegedly grabbed an RCMP member’s defensive baton and proceeded to strike the officers with the weapon.

The suspect jumped from a balcony and attempted to flee the area on foot but was nabbed by a pair of officers who had been deployed to the scene. He was transported to hospital for medical treatment of undisclosed injuries and subsequently released.

In connection with the investigation, 34-year-old Robin Jeremy Tatham has been charged with:

Disarming a police officer

Assaulting police officer with a weapon (two counts)

Assaulting a police officer (three counts)

Tatham has been released from custody on a recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20 in Canmore.

Two of the three RCMP members suffered bruises while the third suffered bruises and lacerations. The officers were assessed in hospital and two of the three have returned to their duties.