A 27-year-old man from Lethbridge faces numerous charges following a police pursuit where a stolen pickup truck smashed into two LPS units.

According to LPS officials, officers spotted a Ford F-350 pickup truck on Thursday in the West Side Trailer Court, in the 2700 block of Westside Drive, that was believed to be stolen. The truck matched the description of the suspect vehicle in a recent break-and-enter in the town of Coaldale.

Police attempted to stop the truck but the driver rammed into two LPS units at a high rate of speed. The LPS vehicles were extensively damaged by the driver's getaway attempt.

Additional police resources pursued the suspect vehicle as it continued north on Westside Drive before heading west on Highway 3 towards Coalhurst.

Officers attempted to stop the truck by deploying stop sticks, a tire deflation device, on the highway. A number of the truck's tires were damaged but the vehicle did not come to a stop. The driver of the pickup truck continued south on Highway 519, briefly stopping to allow a passenger to exit the vehicle and surrender to police, before the vehicle entered a ditch and rendered immobile.

The driver of the stolen truck was arrested and taken into police custody.

Winston Frederick Hegi of Lethbridge has been charged in connection with the police pursuit and the break-and-enter in Coaldale. Hegi’s charges include:

Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (two counts)

Assault police officer with a weapon

Impaired driving

Dangerous driving

Flight from police

Break and enter and commit theft under $5,000

No injures have been reported in connection with the incident.