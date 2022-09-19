Almost a year later, charges laid in fatal hit-and-run near Macleod Trail

Police arrested a suspect and seized a vehicle weeks after a deadly hit-and-run near Macleod Trail, but it took almost a year before charges could be laid.

Police say a 46-year-old man from Calgary has been charged in an incident that occurred last year.

Investigators say at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 1, a 35-year-old man was crossing 50 Avenue S.W., between 1 Street S.W. and Macleod Trail, when he was struck by a light-coloured pickup truck.

The driver of the truck then proceeded through the intersection, turned right and fled.

About 20 minutes later, the injured pedestrian was discovered by another driver and was taken to hospital, where he died several days later.

On Oct. 13, police arrested a suspect and seized a vehicle, a silver 2007 Dodge Ram, in connection with the investigation.

Investigators say "after a lengthy investigation," charges have now been laid.

The suspect, who was 45 when he was originally arrested, is charged with hit-and-run and hit-and-run causing death.

Calgary police are not releasing any further details, including the name of the suspect, because of a publication ban on the case.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips