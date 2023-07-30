Alouettes looking to put pressure on Stampeders QB Maier as Montreal hosts Calgary
Danny Maciocia evaluated "everything" during his team's bye week.
So what did the Montreal Alouettes general manager identify as one the group's biggest needs as he dissected its performance through five games?
Making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.
And Calgary's Jake Maier will be the target when Montreal hosts the Stampeders on Sunday night at Molson Stadium.
Montreal (2-3) has lost three games in a row after a 35-27 defeat to the Toronto Argonauts in Week 6.
Maciocia signed veteran defensive lineman and former Stampeder Shawn Lemon this week to help the Alouettes pass rush, which has a league-low seven sacks.
Montreal head coach Jason Maas believes they're up against an elite quarterback in Maier, who took over Calgary's starting role midway through last season.
"He throws the ball as well as anybody that I've seen up here," said Maas. "He gives them a chance every week. Watching their games, that's what I've noticed, everything generally comes down in the end, and he definitely doesn't shy away.
"I've been very impressed with him, especially since he hasn't played a lot of football up here. He looks very wise beyond his years."
TURNOVER TROUBLES
Calgary (2-4) lost an overtime thriller 43-41 to upstart quarterback Dustin Crum and the Ottawa Redblacks last week. The Stampeders haven't had a losing season since 2007.
Through seven weeks of CFL action, Maier was second in passing yards with 1,672. He threw for 450 yards and four touchdowns, completing 28-of-38 attempts against Ottawa.
But he also gave the ball away three times with two interceptions and a fumble, leading to three Redblacks touchdowns.
"We've made a lot of winning plays, and we've had a lot of production," Maier told reporters in Calgary this week. "But we've also had situations in games where you make plays, and you're like, 'Oh, man, that's just a losing football team, that's what a losing team does.
"We've got to right those wrongs."
Alouettes defensive back Wesley Sutton calls Maier a good quarterback with the ability to make accurate passes all over the field. But he adds that when defenders collapse in the pocket, it can make life difficult for Maier, who isn't known for his running ability.
Sutton secured his first CFL interception off Maier, and he's hoping for more Sunday.
"Over the past few weeks, as a whole defensively, we're making the (opposing) offence feel too comfortable. We got to be dictators and not be dictated to," said Sutton, an all-star last season. "When you get pressure, when you're not comfortable, that causes those type of (errant) throws and then we have to capitalize.
"We gotta confuse him, make different disguises and different looks and things like that. When it's just his first read, that's too easy. We got to make him go to his second and third read and give time for our (defensive) line to get after him."
Stampeders quarterbacks coach Marc Mueller believes Maier is showing growth every game, and the mistakes are something he’s learning from.
"Any time you play quarterback, you understand that you have to be aggressive while still understanding that it's our ball or nobody's ball," said Mueller. "Once the football leaves your hand, there's no string pulling it back."
Mueller expects Montreal's defence to make it a "really tough battle" for Calgary. The Stampeders have done a good job protecting Maier, though, allowing just 11 sacks.
STAMPEDE SACK ATTACK
On the other side of the ball, the Stampeders are doing damage at the line of scrimmage with 21 sacks.
A constant theme of Montreal's season so far is its trouble protecting quarterback Cody Fajardo, who expects to see another strong defensive line this week.
"It seems like every week, every defence has a great front seven, I think that's where teams have decided to load up,” said Fajardo. "It's clear what the defences in this league are trying to do. I think sacks are up 15 or 20 per cent in the league this year."
Fajardo spent the bye week healing his body and taking some time to enjoy his new city. He also watched all five of the team's games this season and saw some things he could improve.
He says not all the blame should fall on Montreal's offensive line.
"A lot of times my footwork was off a bit, putting some pressure on our offensive tackles," he said. "There's a few times they got pressure on me it was more because of myself, not so much them."
Luckily for Fajardo, the Stampeders may have a bit of a hole on their defensive line. James Vaughters, who has five sacks this season, is out after suffering an upper-body injury against the Redblacks.
Calgary head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson traded for veteran Ja'Gared Davis this week as insurance, giving up a sixth-round pick to Hamilton, but the exchange was voided due to a failed physical.
Fajardo will also have another weapon at his disposal with Canadian receiver Tyson Philpot coming off the injury list to make his season debut.
Philpot had 459 receiving yards as a rookie last season. He joins a receiving corps with Austin Mack and Kaion Julien-Grant, who are top-5 in receiving yards.
The Stampeders could be in for a boost on offence soon as 2022 rushing leader Ka'Deem Carey returned to practice this week from a foot injury, but he remains out for Week 8.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2023.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Scientists discover antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19 variants, potentially prevent future coronavirus outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
Evacuation order upgraded from alert due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, upgrading an earlier alert issued due to a nearby wildfire.
How lifestyle exercise can lower your cancer risk, according to a new study
As little as one or two minutes of vigorous exercise a day could lower your cancer risk, according to a new study.
Six dead in Kananaskis plane crash
Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons culminating in a rare blue moon.
In summer heat, bear spotted in Southern California backyard Jacuzzi
With the summer heat wave in full swing in Southern California, a backyard pool is a tempting place to take a dip. Even for a bear.
Verstappen looks unstoppable as he enters the F1 break with a massive lead
Defending Formula One champion Max Verstappen enters the mid-season break in unstoppable form, after emphatically winning the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday for an eighth straight win and 10th overall of a crushingly dominant season.
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
-
Street racing may be behind fatal southeast Edmonton crash: EPS
Police say street racing may be behind a crash that left a 21-year-old man dead and five others injured early Saturday morning on 17 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Surge clinch first place as Stingers defeat Sea Bears in Winnipeg
Calgary had Saturday night off but thanks to a helping hand from the Edmonton Stingers, the Surge clinched first place in the western conference.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert update: B.C. children found safe and returned to family
Mounties in British Columbia say the two children who were subjects of an Amber Alert issued about 10 days ago have been located safely.
-
Evacuation order upgraded from alert due to wildfire near Osoyoos, B.C.
An evacuation order has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos in southern British Columbia, upgrading an earlier alert issued due to a nearby wildfire.
-
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding continues
The search is ongoing for the person under 18 who went missing in Brooklyn, N.S., during extreme flooding on July 22.
-
Three victims of Nova Scotia flash flooding identified
Three victims of last weekend’s torrential rainstorm have been confirmed by CTV News as six-year-old Natalie Hazel Harnish, six-year-old Colton Sisco and 52-year-old Nicholas Anthony Holland.
-
'Complacency' blamed for N.S. struggles with flooding, other climate disasters
After last weekends floods, experts say that poor weather forecasts, inadequate cell service and a lack of precise flooding disaster plans show that Nova Scotia remains badly prepared for climate crises -- as does the country as a whole.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria seniors attacked after approaching man lighting grass on fire
Two seniors were assaulted in Victoria on Wednesday evening after they approached a man who was lighting grass on fire in front of their apartment building, the Victoria Police Department said.
-
Man stabbed multiple times in Campbell River: RCMP
A 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Campbell River Friday evening, police said.
-
Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C.
A contracted firefighter battling the Donnie Creek wildfire near Fort St. John, B.C., has died, the province confirmed Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Chow's silence 'deafening' in wake of violence against Toronto police officers: TPA
Mayor Olivia Chow is being called out for her 'deafening' silence in the wake of recent violence against Toronto police and is being urged to publicly voice her support to the officers.
-
Remembering SARSfest, the concert that revived Toronto, 20 years later
Twenty years ago, Toronto was reeling from the deadly SARS epidemic that severely impacted the local economy.
-
How people came together to help asylum seekers sleeping outside Toronto's shelter referral centre
Long-time outreach worker Lorraine Lam feared the worst when a taxi from Pearson Airport carrying three refugee claimants – a mother and her two children – pulled up outside Toronto’s Central Intake site at 129 Peter St. one recent evening Monday evening.
Montreal
-
App feature helps you plan your new commute with the REM
To help commuters adapt, a popular public transit app -- appropriately called "Transit App" -- is introducing a new feature. "Preview mode" helps people plan their trips ahead of time and compare different routes.
-
Scientists discover antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19 variants, potentially prevent future coronavirus outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
-
'Ghost skateboard' honors young Montreal man killed in hit-and-run
A vigil was held this weekend for Jacob Robitaille, a 21-year-old Montreal skateboarder killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo introducing new R1 Express route as O-Train shutdown enters a third week
OC Transpo is introducing a new R1 Express route between Blair Station and downtown Ottawa this week, as the O-Train shutdown enters a third week.
-
A look at the housing prices in neighbourhoods across the city of Ottawa
The most expensive residential property areas in Ottawa are Rockcliffe, McKellar Heights and the Glebe/Old Ottawa South and East, according to data.
-
1,700 customers in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power following Friday's storm
Approximately 1,700 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Gatineau remain without power for a second day following Friday's severe thunderstorm that hit the national capital region.
Kitchener
-
'Added stressor to university life': University of Guelph student speaks out following data breach
A student at the University of Guelph is speaking out over what she's calling a lack of transparency following a data breach.
-
Police hand out two dozen charges after dramatic chase in Kitchener neighbourhood
A man is facing 24 charges after a chase through a Kitchener neighbourhood police say involved ramming two cruisers and intentionally driving through a fence.
-
Wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted daughter may be in Stratford
Stratford police are searching their community for a wanted Manitoba woman who allegedly abducted her three-year-old daughter.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Foodtruck wars vendors feeling the pinch of inflation
The sound of deep-fryer sizzling has never been so expensive for Jacko Garcia.
-
Tight job market impacting City of Saskatoon summer programs
The City of Saskatoon has been struggling this year with its seasonal employment opportunities, impacting the city’s summer pool and parks programs for kids.
-
Saskatoon woman loses $10,000 after scammers hijack iPad, trick her into withdrawing cash
A Saskatoon senior is out $10,000 after an elaborate financial scam, and she’s warning the public to be alert for this new type of trick.
Northern Ontario
-
Scientists discover antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19 variants, potentially prevent future coronavirus outbreaks
Scientists have discovered antibodies that can neutralize virtually all known variants of the COVID-19 virus, potentially preventing future coronavirus outbreaks.
-
Impaired driver rolled ATV in West Nipissing, police say
A 50-year-old man from West Nipissing has been charged with impaired driving and other offences following an incident on Thursday.
-
OPP seize $128K in drugs coming off the Polar Bear Express
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 47-year-old man from Moosonee with a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, which they transported by train from Cochrane to Moose Factory.
Winnipeg
-
Liquor Mart workers picketing on Sunday, marking first weekend of strike action
The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) says Liquor Mart workers will be taking strike action on Sunday, marking the first weekend since contract negotiations began that employees have been off the job.
-
Family calling for speedier investigations after assault charges dropped
One woman says she wants to see investigations into abuse allegations for people living in care homes sped up.
-
Winnipeggers being warned after lithium-ion batteries cause fire
The City of Winnipeg has issued a warning after a house fire in the city was caused by the charging of lithium-ion batteries.
Regina
-
Regina police investigate early morning death
Several police cars and a Coroner van blocked off traffic in the early hours of Saturday in downtown Regina for a homicide investigation.
-
Riders fall to Argos in Touchdown Atlantic re-match
The Riders failed to get past the Argos for a second year in a row, marking a 31-13 loss on the day.
-
Regina to welcome direct flights to 9 popular destinations this winter
Travellers who have been hoping for a sun-soaked vacation can pack their bags this winter, as the Regina Airport plans to have direct flights to nine destinations, including Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.