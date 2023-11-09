Alta. care worker charged following alleged physical assault of senior

A worker at a Didsbury, Alta., residential care community has been charged with assaulting a senior.

RCMP said it received a report on Nov. 7 about the alleged abuse.

Following investigation, police found an 87-year-old person had been physically assaulted at the facility between September 2021 and August 2022.

Maximino Garcia, 49, a Didsbury resident and employee of the care facility since 2014, was arrested and charged with assault on Nov. 8.

He was released from custody with several conditions for the safety of the victim.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on Nov. 20.

RCMP said the investigation remains active and police are searching for any additional victims.

Anyone with information about this incident or additional victims is asked to contact the Didsbury RCMP Detachment at 403-335-3382.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online at P3tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Didsbury is located approximately 80 kilometres north of Calgary.