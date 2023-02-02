Alta. set to announce improvements to EMS response times

The Alberta government will unveil some of its planned improvements to the province's emergency medical services on Thursday, amid criticism that it's not doing enough to help with long response times and an ambulance shortage.

Health Minister Jason Copping, along with Alberta Health Services administrator Dr. John Cowell, are scheduled to make the announcement in Calgary Thursday afternoon.

The province hasn't shared any details about its plan, but AHS has suggested it will be looking at how to free up ambulances by triaging calls.

Opposition leader Rachel Notley said the UCP government still hasn't done enough to address the problem, when Calgary has seen an increasing number of red alerts over the past several months.

"We need real action. There are specific steps that paramedics themselves have been calling for and the UCP have ignored for years," she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, AHS says it's been dealing with an increased call volume that hasn't let up since summer 2021.

"They’re still up to 30 per cent higher than they were before, and staff are strained by nearly three years of the pandemic," AHS wrote in a statement. "We are responding by adding staff as fast as we can and implementing new strategies to increase capacity."

AHS says it has added 300 paramedics since 2019 and pledges that more will be hired as needed.

While red alerts are a major concern for health officials, AHS insists that it doesn't mean anyone is being left without care.

"When additional resources are required, we reposition units from other communities, defer non-urgent transfers, deploy supervisors, and use single paramedic response units to provide care. Red alerts are normally very short in duration," AHS continued in its statement.

AHS adds it already has a number of strategies in place to help with the strain on EMS, including non-ambulance transfers and the Metro Response Plan – a system it says will keep ambulances in their home communities.

"We must ensure that patients requiring care from emergency medical services, get that care; while we improve the efficiency of EMS patient flow, both within EMS and across the emergency department/acute care environment," AHS said.

The media availability is expected to take place at 1 p.m.