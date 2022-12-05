AltaGas raising quarterly dividend 6 per cent to 28 cents per share

A pumpjack draws out oil and gas from a well head as the sun sets near Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) A pumpjack draws out oil and gas from a well head as the sun sets near Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina