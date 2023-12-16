‘Always encourages people’: Man who died in N.W. Calgary shed fire remembered by relative
One of the men who died in a shed fire in northwest Calgary earlier this week is being remembered by a relative as a funny and kind father.
Robbie Daniels said his brother-in-law Trent Rider Hunter, 35, was one of three people who died during the blaze on Monday.
It’s believed the three people were using a shed outside a Lowe’s in Crowfoot to stay warm.
Daniels said he had known Rider Hunter for around 20 years. He is remembering his brother-in-law as a good father and a funny, positive presence.
“Always encourages people, and you know make people laugh. That was his thing, eh, make people laugh,” Daniels said in an interview with CTV News.
“He was a singer, he was a powwow singer.”
Daniels said his brother-in-law had been trying to get help with addictions, but was also struggling to find housing with his wife and son.
For the past five years, Daniels has been in recovery, having dealt with addictions and homelessness himself.
“It’s really important to not give up on supporting these people that are addicted,” Daniels said.
Robbie Daniels
He now works with a group called Sober Crew Calgary that aims to help other addicts stay sober.
Daniels wanted to share his brother-in-law’s story to help spread the message that more support is needed for people with addictions and people experiencing homelessness.
“It’s a challenge, it’s a battle to combat addiction, homelessness, and all that kind of stuff,” he said.
Earlier this week, advocates said the deaths of these three people are a reminder that current efforts to support vulnerable people in Calgary are not enough.
According to the latest point-in-time count in Calgary, 29 per cent of the more than 2,700 people experiencing homelessness in Calgary are unsheltered.
