Saturday night’s event at Grizzly Cage Boxing & Fitness in northeast Calgary will support a Calgary Police Foundation program offering an outlet for young people at risk of turning to a life of crime.

The Youth At Risk Development (YARD) program addresses youth between the ages of 10 and 17 who have been identified, or self-identified, as being on the path towards potential gang affiliation.

“It provides youth with the tools that they need to be able to make better choices,” explained Claire Griffin, senior manager of stakeholder relations with the Calgary Police Foundation. “They have all of the help that they need through the Calgary Police Service and they’re teamed up with a registered social worker to help the kids through the program.”

The Calgary Police Foundation has teamed up with Grizzly Cage to offer the YARD participants with an avenue to release aggression while promoting physical fitness.

“(They) get to come here and they get to build their self-esteem, they build their confidence,” said Griffin. “Some of these kids wouldn’t normally have a chance to have any kind of a fitness program.”

“They learn how to make better choices because they feel better about themselves.”

Jay Denance, Grizzly Cage’s announcer, says there is immense value in the partnership for the at risk youth.

“It’s an initiative that is incredibly important in our society,” said Denance. “A lot of these kids don’t have opportunity and they slip through the cracks of society a little bit. Sometimes they just need a place, a platform, to express themselves.”

“If we know youth at risk, there’s normally anger involved. There’s no better anger management program then boxing. Having an opportunity to have an outlet for that anger, that aggression, can really be a determining factor in these kids taking their aggression from the streets and turning it into something positive.”

The YARD program has been in place for six years. Griffin takes pride in its successes including former participants who have secured university degrees. “They’re becoming really amazing citizens and contributing back to the community. It’s an amazing program.”

Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorship agreements for Saturday night’s A Fine Line event at Grizzly Cage Boxing & Fitness will benefit the Calgary Police Foundation’s boxing program.

“We really want to sellout this event because it definitely helps to fund the boxing program (so) that we can continue to send the YARD kids to Grizzly Cage,” said Griffin.

For additional details regarding the fundraising event including ticket sale information visit Grizzly Cage Boxing and Fitness.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming