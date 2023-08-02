American faces charge of child luring following incident in Didsbury, Alta.

A U.S. citizen living in Airdrie, Alta., has been arrested and charged with child luring.

Mounties out of Didsbury, Alta., say Francisco Xavier Aguilar Serrano was taken into custody in an early morning incident on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old's vehicle was stopped around 4 a.m. for blowing a stop sign, the RCMP says.

Officers allege they then discovered a female youth nearby, waiting to meet the adult male.

It's alleged the man and youth were speaking online and agreed to a sexual encounter.

According to police, the girl was unaware of his age.

Staff Sgt. Stephen Browne, detachment commander for the Didsbury RCMP, praised the officers involved for realizing what was happening and intervening.

He says a serious incident was prevented.

"This is a serious reminder for parents or guardians to monitor social media access of their children, and to have those serious conversations about being safe while utilizing social media," he said.

The accused was charged with a single count of child luring and is scheduled to appear in court in Didsbury on Aug. 28.

Meanwhile, he has been released with a condition not to have contact with anyone under 16 years old.