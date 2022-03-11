Amid global energy crisis, labour shortage constrains growth of Canadian oilpatch

CALGARY -

An oil and gas labour shortage is one of the factors that could prevent Canada from moving quickly to address energy demand in the wake of U.S. sanctions against Russia.

Industry experts say Canada has the capacity to export an additional 200,000 to 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil to the U.S.

The U.S. is facing a shortfall of approximately 700,000 barrels per day after President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian petroleum products earlier this week.

But members of Canada's oil and gas industry says their ability to ramp up production will be hampered by a lack of workers.

Many oil and gas workers left the industry entirely over the course of a seven-year downturn in energy prices.

Now that prices are soaring, companies are trying to entice workers back to the sector. But industry insiders say finding enough people to bring on additional rigs in the short-term won't be easy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2022.