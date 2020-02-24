CALGARY -- Ahead of the planned submission of a notice of motion requesting an investigation into Joe Magliocca's expenses, the Ward 2 councillor preemptively released detailed receipts of his claims from 2017 and 2018 on his website.

A blurb emphazing the need for transparency accompanied the links to the receipts on the Ward 2 website.

"Calgarians expect their city council to be fully transparent with all their expenses by publicly posting detailed receipts from all hosting accounts available to them. Going forward Councillor Magliocca will re-double his efforts to ensure all expenses from every account is made public along with the Mayors and fellow Councillor members."

Magliocca's office expenses from 2017 – 2019 have been posted as well as his detailed receipts from 2017 and 2018. According to the posting, the councillor's detailed receipts from 2019 will be "posted online as soon as available."

Concerns over Magliocca's expenses came to light following his trip to the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Quebeb City. The $6,400 in expenses he claimed for the four-day trip was more than double that of any of his council peers. Several of his claims involved meals with politicians that, when questioned, did not recall meeting with Magliocca.

The Ward 2 councillor issued the following statement Monday morning in which apologized for his mistake that he says "has taken a huge toll on my personal life and I promise to do better in the future."