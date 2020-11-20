CALGARY -- As children are filling out their Christmas lists this season, many are wishing for a special toy of one of the main characters from the popular streaming series The Mandalorian.

The Child, better known as "Baby Yoda," is available as an animatronic doll at many toy retailers. However, since it is one of the seasons "must have" items, it's also the perfect target for fraudsters posing as legitimate sellers online, says the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

"In many cases reported to (the BBB), buyers thought they were ordering a high-quality, animatronic toy," the agency said in a release. "Instead, they received a cheap counterfeit version."

When customers tried to contact the seller, they soon found they couldn't reach them and couldn't secure a refund for the faulty product.

The BBB says it has already had a number of reports about counterfeit Baby Yoda toys as well as phony versions of a realistic toy dog.

"It was supposed to move and act like a real little dog," one of the BBB's reports says. "I wanted to get it for one of my great-granddaughters. When I received the dog in the mail, it was a small stuffed animal that you could get out of a machine at an arcade."

In another report about a Baby Yoda toy being sold for $80, the buyer soon found the item wasn't all it was supposed to be.

"It was supposed to be animated and make sound... When I finally got it, it is an ugly plastic hand puppet. I contacted them for a refund and an address to send it back. They say I have to pay for shipping, and it will be $26.00. And they will give me a 10 per cent refund."

The BBB says there are a number of ways consumers can protect themselves from these types of scams when they're shopping online: