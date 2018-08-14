

CTV Calgary Staff





Former Ward 10 councillor turned Calgary mayoral candidate Andre Chabot is running for the United Conservative Party nomination in Calgary-East.

Chabot, who was elected to council in 2005 in a byelection to replace Margot Aftergood, tells CTV his decision to run for the UCP nomination was a ‘no-brainer’ as provincial politics were his intention from ‘day one’ and he was a PC supporter.

The former City of Calgary mayoral candidate finished third to Naheed Nenshi and Bill Smith in the 2017 election. Chabot says he plans to officially launch his campaign in the coming weeks.

Chabot's competition for the nomation include Matthew Dirk, Issa Mosa, Robert O'Leary and Pradeep Singh who all previously expressed their intentions.

Calgary-East is represented by Robyn Luff of the New Democratic Party.