CALGARY – The Crown is seeking a lifetime prohibition from owning animals for a Milk River woman found guilty of placing animals in distress.

April Irving had 201 of her dogs seized from her property near Milk River in 2015. Five of the dogs were found dead.

As a result of the investigation, 13 charges were laid against her, but she pleaded guilty to just four earlier this summer.

During a sentencing hearing in Lethbridge on Wednesday, the Crown and defence submitted the 59-year-old should face a significant fine in the range of $18,000.

Even given the gravity of the offences, no one found guilty under the Animal Protection Act can face any jail time, the Crown said during the proceedings.

Prosecutors have requested Irving to be banned from owning animals for the rest of her life, but her lawyers asked the judge for a time limit on that prohibition.

The judge is expected to make a ruling in December.