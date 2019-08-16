Officials at a Calgary-based animal care organization say one of their facilities has been closed because of a dog with a communicable disease.

Staff at the Alberta Animal Rescue Crew Society issued an alert on Thursday that their Safe Haven has been closed because of a case of canine distemper.

Officials say the disease came from a Havanese dog that was seized from a rural property in northeast Edmonton on July 30.

https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/dozens-of-dogs-seized-from-suspected-puppy-mill-charges-laid-1.4529606

The dog, named Licorice, is currently hospitalized in isolation.

Meanwhile, the closure has affected the facility's dog intake area and it's in place until further notice.

Officials say there are 45 dogs at the Safe Haven right now and another 15 have already been moved to quarantine foster homes. All of the animals are being monitored for any symptoms.

According to the Canadian Kennel Club, canine distemper is an illness that affects the gastrointestinal and respiratory tracts, central nervous system and conjunctival membranes of the eye.

It can cause sneezing, coughing, vomiting, diarrhea as well as a hardening of the nose and footpads.

Dogs of any age can be infected, but the greatest risk is for unvaccinated dogs under six months old.

AARCS says the Safe Haven was specifically built to be a quarantine facility and most of the animals that are brought in do not have a vaccine history because of where they come in from.

In the meantime, officials say residents can help by providing donations of items to specifically help with the situation such as latex gloves, isolation gowns and new, durable, enrichment toys for affected dogs.

Donations can also be accepted online.