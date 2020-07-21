CALGARY -- The Alberta Cancer Foundation has launched its 21st annual Cash and Cars Lottery, with money raised going to support seven centres across the province, which provide crucial treatment, clinical trials and enhanced care programs.

The Cash and Cars Lottery is crucial to fund ongoing treatment, fund cancer centres as well as help the patient financial program so patients don’t have to worry about getting treatment and financial uncertainty.

“It’s so important,” said Jordyn Semeniuk, development officer at Alberta Cancer Foundation.

“One of our programs is the Patient Financial Program and what we do is we work with patients facing financial uncertainty. We know cancer treatment can be very expensive especially for patients who need to take time off work.”

Over the past 21 years of the foundation has raised more than $34 million dollars and last year they set a record, raising more than $2 million.

“The need is great and we are really grateful to be able to provide support for patients who need it most," said Semeniuk.

This year's grand prize is a home by Truman Homes in the West Springs neighbourhood, valued at more than $1.3 Million plus $5,000 cash. Each day in November there will be a cash prize draw with $345,000 to be given away. Total prizes to be won are valued at more than $3.8 million.

Tickets can be purchased at cashandcarslottery.ca and start at $75. To be entered for the early bird draw, tickets must be purchased before Sept. 10.